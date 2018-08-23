Justin Timberlake’s New Air Jordan 3 Is Inspired By His ‘Man of the Woods’ Album

One of the biggest stories of 2018 in the sneaker world is no doubt the collaboration between Justin Timberlake and Jordan Brand. Kicking things off with a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 3 JTH during his performance at the Super Bowl in February — where he was wearing the same shoe on stage — the pop superstar has had the Jordan-collecting crowd buzzing ever since. Now the second colorway of the collab is finally here.

The Air Jordan 3 JTH “Bio Beige” releases Aug. 28 for $200.

Air Jordan 3 JTH “Bio Beige” CREDIT: Nike

First releasing in the model’s original “White/Cement” colorway, the Air Jordan 3 JTH is a team effort from Timberlake and famed Nike and Air Jordan designer Tinker Hatfield. The design is based off of Hatfield’s original sketch for the shoe, which initially had Swoosh branding on the upper.

For his second edition of the silhouette, Timberlake took inspiration from his latest album “Man of the Woods,” creating a decidedly earthy color palette for the shoe with an artisanal vibe. It’s constructed in a Bio Beige suede upper with black accents, dark orange detailing and reflective Swooshes that nod to his stage presence under the bright lights. Leather laces add another premium touch.

Detail of “Higher” text. CREDIT: Nike

The colorway also adds call-outs to his song “Higher Higher,” a love letter to his wife. “Higher” is embossed on the suede ankle panel on each medial side. Meanwhile, the graphic insoles feature special messages: “Fame is a Lie” and “Stress is Cruel.”

Expect the Air Jordan 3 JTH “Bio Beige” to be available next week in extremely limited quantities via Nike and at select retailers.