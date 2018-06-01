Social Media Roasts JR Smith’s NBA Finals Bonehead Play

The Cleveland Cavaliers could have won the opening game of the 2018 NBA Finals last night against the Golden State Warriors, but JR Smith of the Cavs did his best — or worst — to make sure that didn’t happen. And social media isn’t letting him off the hook.

The guard grabbed a rebound off of a missed Cleveland free throw with less than five seconds left in the game tied 107-107, ample time to put up another shot and a chance to win. But Smith dribbled the ball away from the basket, thinking his team would call a time out. Once realizing he made a mistake, he passed the ball to teammate George Hill, who couldn’t get a shot off in time.

Golden State eventually defeated Cleveland 124-114 in overtime.

After the idiotic play, Twitter went nuts, and comments came in from hoops fans and pro ballers alike. Check some of the best tweets below.

Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

Javale McGee: Missing that wide open dunk has to be the dumbest highlight in NBA Finals history… JR Smith: Hold my Henny!!! 😂😂 — GOAT🐐🐐 (@Soslamy23) June 1, 2018

When Lebron sees JR smith in locker room pic.twitter.com/xjoxLIgKYW — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) June 1, 2018

when you drop 50 in a Finals game that will forever be known as that time JR Smith forgot the score pic.twitter.com/l7Lba5uTyR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018

But the game did have its share of bright spots for the Cavaliers, a heavy underdog in the series. Cleveland was able to keep the game tight thanks to the 51 points on 19-of-32 shooting of LeBron James, who was wearing a white and gold iteration of the Nike LeBron 15.

Stephen Curry, in the Under Armour Curry 5 “UA Takeover Edition_2,” scored 29 points on 11-of-23 shooting for Golden State.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Stephen Curry (L) in the Under Armour Curry 5 "UA Takeover_2" and LeBron James in the Nike LeBron 15. CREDIT: AP Images

