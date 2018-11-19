Miami Heat’s Josh Richardson Gets Ejected From Game for Throwing His Shoe Into the Stands

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson is facing some heat of his own after he lost his temper in Sunday’s 113-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and tossed his Nike shoe into the stands in disgust. The unsportsmanlike behavior resulted in him being ejected from the game.

The incident happened midway through the fourth quarter when Richardson dove for a dunk and collided with Lakers guard Josh Hart, causing his left sneaker to come loose. Seemingly upset that a foul wasn’t called on the play, Richardson began arguing with the referee, waving his shoe at him.

He then returned to play, wearing only a sock on one foot, and drew his fifth personal foul on defense against Los Angeles’ LeBron James, which led to Miami coach Erik Spoelstra motioning him to the bench. In a fit of frustration, Richardson flung his sneaker into the stands and was immediately ejected with 6:31 left in the quarter.

In comments made after the game, Richardson appeared contrite for losing his cool. “I don’t want to talk about it. It was a series of events,” he explained. “I got caught up. I was thinking about how frustrated I was, and going forward I can’t let that happen.”

Spoelstra called the behavior “unacceptable” but said he understood how the situation got the best of Richardson. “From my angle, it looked like there was contact and that’s where probably the source of the major frustration came from. And also getting our tails handed to us for the majority of the game,” he said. “It should bring out some kind of emotion out of our guys.”

