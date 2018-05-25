Jordan Brand Made Crazy Split-Colored Track Shoes for the 2018 Prefontaine Classic

If you happen to be in attendance for the 2018 Prefontaine Classic track meet in Eugene, Ore., this weekend, we’re guessing you’ll have no problem noticing the footwear of the Jordan Brand-sponsored athletes participating.

Michael Jordan’s brand continues its push to expand beyond basketball and create performance footwear for other sports with their latest running model, the Tenacity 88. Drawing heavy inspiration from the iconic Air Jordan 3, the shoe features elephant print paneling and a similar lacing design as the beloved sneaker from 1988 (hence the “88” in the shoe’s name). While its look is modeled after a vintage basketball shoe, make no mistake — the new runner is built for modern performance, with a lightweight mesh upper, seamless paneling and Zoom Air cushioning in the sole.

For the annual Prefontaine Classic track meet, celebrating the life of legendary Oregon runner Steve Prefontaine, Jordan Brand has produced a special edition Tenacity 88 track spike for its competing athletes including Erik Kynard (high jump), Matt Centrowitz (1,500 meter) and Renaud Levellenie (pole vault). The colorway features a vibrant bright red and neon yellow color combination in a 50/50 split block. The look is inspired by the Nike Zoom Jasari track spike worn by the brand’s athletes competing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Jordan Brand states that the colorway is meant to tie together Nike’s track and field heritage to its own commitment to the sport.

Taking the blazing colorway of the spike off the track, the original Tenacity 88 trainer was also produced in the 50/50 colorway and will release in limited quantities today at Nike’s store in Eugene.