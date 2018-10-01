Jordan Brand Will Open a Huge All-Jordan Store In Los Angeles

The storefront to the upcoming Studio 23 location in Los Angeles, CA.

Jordan Brand has officially announced that its latest retailer known as Studio 23 in Downtown Los Angeles will be opening its corridors to the public on Oct. 20.

The reported three story, 19,000-square-foot space will incorporate a mixture of shopping and consumer experiences located on the first floor that includes a state-of-the-art fitness facility for shoppers. Select Jordan Brand members will also have access to the store’s VIP lounge on the second floor with a full-length basketball court located on the rooftop. Some of the products that fans can expect at the grand opening will include a selection of Jordan retro styles along with accompanying apparel.

Jordan Brand has already opened up a Flight 23 store in Los Angeles, which shares the location with athletic retailer Footaction located at Santa Monica’s 3rd Street Promenade, which included the release of a special-edition pair of the Air Jordan 1 in 2015.

Similar to the Jordan 8 Wellington flagship location in Hong Kong, sneaker fans can expect the space to showcase a collection of art installations and historical displays celebrating Jordan’s iconic career in the NBA.

The brand new Jordan Studio 23 store will be located at 620 S Broadway.

First in flight. The next generation locks in to test the #AirJordan XXXIII at Studio 23 in Los Angeles. Grand opening 10.20.18. #PrepareToFly pic.twitter.com/pPAFfmpOSZ — Jordan (@Jumpman23) October 1, 2018

Jordan Brand also took to Twitter to announce that fans will be able to test out its latest

Air Jordan 33 equipped with Nike’s FastFit technology at the grand opening of the newest retail location.

