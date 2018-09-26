Jordan Uses Nike’s Latest Air Tech on Its Upcoming Proto-Max 720 Sneaker

On the heels of the news yesterday that Nike would release a new sneaker with refreshed Air tech, the Air Max 720, its Jordan Brand label announced it will use the same innovation in a look of its own.
The namesake brand of NBA icon Michael Jordan has unveiled the Jordan Proto-Max 720, a new model that falls within the label’s Flight Utility range.
The kicks boast the latest take on the beloved tech from the Swoosh, the tallest Air unit to date paired with a full-length airbag ring that cradles the foot. The Jordan Proto-Max 720 paires the Nike technology with a lightweight and flexible textile upper, adjustable heel straps for a custom fit, and Flight Utility graphics on the tongue and heel tabs.
But if you’re looking to get your hands on a pair, you’ll have to wait a bit. Jordan Brand confirmed that the Jordan Proto-Max 720 will drop in 2019.
Nike unveiled the Air Max 720 after its Q1 earnings conference call, a style it called “the future of lifestyle performance” at the brand. The firm reported double-digit profit growth in the first quarter of 2018, rising 15 percent to $1.1 billion, or 67 cents per share. The increase topped analysts’ forecasts for profits of 63 cents per share.
