Jordan Uses Nike’s Latest Air Tech on Its Upcoming Proto-Max 720 Sneaker

The heel of the Jordan Proto-Max 720.

On the heels of the news yesterday that Nike would release a new sneaker with refreshed Air tech, the Air Max 720, its Jordan Brand label announced it will use the same innovation in a look of its own.

The namesake brand of NBA icon Michael Jordan has unveiled the Jordan Proto-Max 720, a new model that falls within the label’s Flight Utility range.

Jordan Proto-Max 720 CREDIT: Nike

The kicks boast the latest take on the beloved tech from the Swoosh, the tallest Air unit to date paired with a full-length airbag ring that cradles the foot. The Jordan Proto-Max 720 paires the Nike technology with a lightweight and flexible textile upper, adjustable heel straps for a custom fit, and Flight Utility graphics on the tongue and heel tabs.

But if you’re looking to get your hands on a pair, you’ll have to wait a bit. Jordan Brand confirmed that the Jordan Proto-Max 720 will drop in 2019.

Another shot of the Jordan Proto-Max 720 heel. CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Jordan Proto-Max 720. CREDIT: Nike

Nike unveiled the Air Max 720 after its Q1 earnings conference call, a style it called “the future of lifestyle performance” at the brand. The firm reported double-digit profit growth in the first quarter of 2018, rising 15 percent to $1.1 billion, or 67 cents per share. The increase topped analysts’ forecasts for profits of 63 cents per share.

