Jordan Brand Announces Its Partnership With Soccer Club PSG

For the first time, Jordan Brand will release a collection with a soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain. This all started with NBA icon Michael Jordan‘s first visit to Paris in 1985 and his long-standing connection with the city.

After his retirement, the label opened the Jordan Bastille store in 2016, partnered with the French Basketball Federation in 2017 and launched the annual Quai 54 Streetball Tournament, all due to the continued support from the Parisian fans.

“Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit,” the Hall of Fame baller said in a statement.

The upcoming footwear for the Jordan Brand x Paris Saint-Germain consists of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, the Mercurial Vapor cleat and the PhantomVSN cleat, all sporting co-branding. The collection is set to release on Sept. 14.

For the accompanying apparel, the brands will deliver both lifestyle and performance offerings, including special-edition Nike Vaporknit Match uniforms featuring a simple black-and-white makeup with added red accents.

Jordan Brand x PSG jersey CREDIT: Nike

PSG x Air Jordan 5 CREDIT: Nike

PSG x Air Jordan 1 CREDIT: Nike

PSG x Nike x Jordan Brand PhantomVSN CREDIT: Nike

PSG x Nike x Jordan Brand Mercurial Vapor CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Jordan Brand Unveils Multiple Sneakers For Fall 2018

Is Drake Leaving Jordan Brand For Adidas?

Carmelo Anthony Will Sign With Houston Rockets, Joining Fellow Jordan Brand Signature Player Chris Paul