John Mayer Tie-Dyed His Off-White x Nike Air Prestos

John Mayer performs on The Search for Everything World Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

Known as one of the greatest living guitarists, John Mayer’s creative energy extends beyond just music. In addition to being a virtuoso on the six strings, he’s also known as a sneaker connoisseur, being spotted in some of the hottest kicks almost every time he hits the stage or steps out on the town. He even appeared in the marketing campaign for this year’s Acronym x Nike VaporMax collection.

His creativity and love for sneakers are both certainly evidenced in his new pair of custom Off-White x Nike Air Prestos, with the coveted release in a colorful tie-dye treatment.

Not only did Mayer get his pair of the new white colorway of Virgil Abloh’s rendition of the Air Presto early — it releases globally on August 4 — but he already commissioned his pair in a tie-dye upper. The custom job was done by Online Ceramics, an apparel brand known for their tie-dye t-shirts and bold retro-inspired graphics.

Mayer’s pair is actually the second custom-dyed version of the white Prestos the internet has seen so far, after a light blue version was shared on Instagram by Massimo Taylor of Berlin-based sneaker boutique Solebox.

just dye it A post shared by Massimo Taylor (@sizetenplease) on Jul 29, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

With its white textile mesh upper, the latest Off-White x Nike Air Presto has already proven itself to be the perfect blank canvas for unlimited color customization possibilities. Don’t be surprised if you see it show up in more unique remodels after it officially releases this weekend.