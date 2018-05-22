John Isner Reveals Plan to Repeat His Miami Success at French Open

Last month, John Isner had what he describes as the best moment of his career when he won the Miami Open. He is looking to replicate that success in Paris for the season’s second Grand Slam tournament, the French Open.

“My main motivation is to get to the second week and then take that further. I really enjoy playing in Paris, and I know it will be a tough out,” Isner told FN.

John Isner celebrates his Miami Open win. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And when the 33-year-old Fila-sponsored athlete hits the court, he’ll be lacing up in the athletic brand’s Axilus Energized, which boasts the proprietary Energized Rubber cushioning and a TPU midfoot stabilizer.

“The Fila shoes have been great — they are comfortable and allow me to transition from side to side, which has been huge,” Isner explained.

Fila's Axilus Energized performance tennis sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

He’ll need that ability to move freely when he faces the other tennis standouts competing on the clay courts at Roland-Garros, but the Dallas-based athlete is feeling confident.

“[Clay] is something that I have learned to truly enjoy, and I believe it helps my game in certain areas,” Isner said. “Paris is an amazing city as well, so that adds to the excitement.”

Below, he weighs in on a few other favorite things…

Best hangout during my University of Georgia days:

“Sanford Stadium in Athens.”

Best place to eat in Dallas:

“Al Biernat’s.”

Favorite tournament to compete in:

“The U.S. Open.”

Favorite place to play tennis:

“Paris.”

Music I work out to:

“Jake Owen.”

If I weren’t a pro athlete, I’d be:

“A broadcaster.”

