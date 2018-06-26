Adidas Debuts ‘Imma Be a Star’ Film To Celebrate James Harden’s MVP Award

Coming as no surprise to most basketball fans, Monday night James Harden was announced as the NBA MVP for the 2017-18 season. Of course, his footwear sponsor Adidas already has the celebration started.

Early this morning the brand debuted a short film to honor the league’s new MVP and the most valuable player of their own basketball program, titled “Imma Be a Star.”

The one-minute spot features Harden’s mother, Monja Willis, reading a letter to her son. The heart-felt letter recalls many of the steps along the way from Harden’s humble beginnings to his current greatness. His mother’s letter is a response to a short note Harden wrote to her as a freshman in high school, where he promised, “Imma be a star.”

Now all these years later, Harden has certainly proved his note correct after earning the NBA’s ultimate individual award. He earned his MVP trophy after completing a career-best year, leading the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference Finals and averaging 30.4 points and 8.8 assists per game on the season.

Along with the film, Adidas also released a special MVP footwear collection, including the Harden Vol. 2, Harden LS 2 and Harden B/E (Brothers Through Everything) X models. Each features a matching color palette in a blue and gold inspired by the seal of the City of Compton, where James grew up. All three also include MVP callouts and marbled rubber outsoles. The collection is available now in limited quantities online at Adidas.com.