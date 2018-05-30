James Harden’s New Adidas Lifestyle Sneaker Coming This Summer Has a Stylish Buckle Design

James Harden’s basketball season may be over after the Golden State Warriors just defeated his Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, but his Adidas sneaker line is just getting started for the summer.

The upcoming model is his second off-court reinterpretation of his performance signature basketball shoe from the Three Stripes after the Harden Vol. 1 LS released last year. The new model dubbed the Harden LS 2 Buckle is a stylish makeover for the Harden Vol. 2, which he wore throughout his MVP-caliber 2017-18 NBA season.

A more significant remodel of his performance shoe in comparison to the first lifestyle sneaker, the Harden LS 2 Buckle features a creative redesign of his second signature shoe to match the superstar’s known eye for fashion. Built atop the same sole unit as the harden Vol. 2 with full-length Boost cushioning, the upper is transformed into a high-fashion-inspired silhouette with a deconstructed design in premium leather with a suede toe. The most notable element of the shoe is a buckled cross strap system that replaces the standard shoe laces.

Adidas Harden LS 2 Buckle in Tan CREDIT: Adidas

The result is a simple and sophisticated sneaker that although is built on the foundation of a performance basketball shoe, looks like it’s miles from the court.

The Adidas Harden LS 2 Buckle is previewed in two upcoming colorways including a solid black upper with white sole, and a second option in tan and teal. No release date has been announced yet, but you can expect the shoe to debut later this summer.