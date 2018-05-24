FN Exclusive: Behind the Scenes With J Balvin

A week before the release of his new album, “Vibras,” Latin music star J Balvin visited FN’s studio in NYC for an exclusive cover shoot. And while on set, the “Mi Gente” singer didn’t need to do much to show people why he’s one of the most stylish artists in the business today.

Balvin showed up with a silver suitcase full of his personal kicks, a lineup that included looks such as customs from The Shoe Surgeon, Virgil Abloh’s take on the Air Jordan 1 from Nike’s “The Ten” and the ultrarare Pharrell x Chanel x Adidas Hu NMD.

But he also had several top-tier styles called in for the shoot from brands such as Amiri, Greats and Adidas to choose from, and a first look of the fall ’18 Nike Air Force 1 Hi LV8 “Just Do It.”

During the day FN spent with Balvin, he spoke about a variety of topics, including what he learns about sneaker culture while traveling the globe and the influence it has on him.

“I’m learning every day about different cultures. When I’m in Paris or Latin America, I get inspiration from watching everybody and how they rock sneakers. Even here in New York. But my style is pretty much the same. Nike has always been classic. When I was a kid, I wore Air Force 1s and Jordan 1s, and it’s beautiful how that shape became a classic and always will be.”

