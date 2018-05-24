Ivanka Trump Defends Serena Williams After French Open Snub

Ivanka Trump called the French Open organizers decision to not seed Serena Williams "ridiculous" in a Tweet on Thursday.

Ivanka Trump is showing her support for Serena Williams after it was announced that French Open organizers will not be giving the 23-time Grand Slam champion a seeding this summer after going on hiatus following the birth of her daughter. Trump called the decision “ridiculous.”

“Serena Williams is a formidable athlete (best ever!) and loving new mother,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “No person should ever be penalized professionally for having a child! The WTA should change this rule immediately.”

Wiliams ranked No. 1 when she went on maternity leave, and her return to the court will mark her first major since giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September. Now, the three-time French Open champion sits at No. 453 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings following a 14-month hiatus from the sport.

This is ridiculous. @SerenaWilliams is a formidable athlete (best ever!) and loving new mother. No person should ever be penalized professionally for having a child! The #WTA should change this rule immediately. #FrenchOpen.https://t.co/W5jQ5aEUXm — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 24, 2018

“This year again, tournament officials will establish the list and ranking of the women’s seeds based on the WTA ranking,” the French Tennis Federation announced in a statement to The Associated Press. “Consequently, [the seeds] will reflect this week’s world ranking.”

Without a seeding, Williams will have to go head-to-head against tennis’ top players early into the competition, putting at risk her chances for a title. WTA treats maternity requests similar to those of injuries or illnesses. The organization is considering a policy change to add protected seeding for highly ranked players who return from maternity leave.

The French Open draw is Thursday and the tournament begins on Sunday.

