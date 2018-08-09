Here’s How to Win the Rare Friends & Family John Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon in White

If you’re reading this, it’s probable that you aren’t among the lucky few that can count themselves as friends and family of menswear designer John Elliott and basketball superstar LeBron James. Unfortunately, this means you won’t be receiving the pristine white version of their collaborative sneaker that was given only to their inner circles.

But you still have a chance at owning a pair of the John Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon in the rare white colorway.

The retail version in white and black that released August 3 in limited quantities was hard enough to get, but your chances of owning this all-white friends and family edition (there is also a grey F&F colorway) were slim to none. Now you have a faint glimmer of hope, as you can enter to win a pair on the John Elliott website.

To enter, you simply need to provide your shoe size and e-mail address. No details on how many pairs will be given away is mentioned, so it could only be a single pair. You have until August 15 to sign up, and the winner(s) will be notified within 24 hours. Good luck to all those that enter.