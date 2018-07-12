How to Watch the 2018 Wimbledon Finals Live Stream for Free

Come this weekend, all eyes will be on Serena Williams, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion is one step away from her next major title since returning from maternity leave.

After more than a year’s hiatus from the sport, the pro athlete and new mom made her triumphant comeback with consistent wins that allowed her to make it this close to her eighth title at Wimbledon. She goes head to head against Germany’s Angelique Kerber in the women’s finals, which is set to take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. (Williams successfully defended her title against Kerber in the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.)

The men’s finals air at the same time the following day — Sunday at 9 a.m. ET — with semifinalists Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as well as John Isner and Kevin Anderson battling it out in respective penultimate matches tomorrow morning at Center Court. The latter made headlines after knocking out eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in yesterday’s shocking quarterfinal match.

Live from the All England Club in London, the Wimbledon finals will air on ESPN and ESPN2 for United States residents and the BBC for audiences in the United Kingdom. Viewers without cable will also be able to catch one of the most highly anticipated tennis events of the year through digital platforms like Hulu Live, DirecTV Now and Sling TV. However, Wimbledon.com offers its own live stream channel airing games in real time. Make sure to convert to your local timezone.

The men’s tennis competition will occur just two hours before the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, marking an electrifying weekend for sports. France and Croatia will face off at 11 a.m. ET in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Want more?

Why Serena Williams Wears Compression Legwear at Wimbledon