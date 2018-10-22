How to Watch the 2018 MLB World Series

The 2018 MLB World Series logo on the field at Fenway Park in Boston.

The moment diehard baseball fans have waited for, after enduring a 162-game regular season, has finally arrived.

Tomorrow night, the American League champion Boston Red Sox will face the National League-best Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the 2018 MLB World Series. The best-of-seven competition will start at Fenway Park in Boston.

If you’re not fortunate enough to score tickets to any of the games, there are still plenty of ways to catch the action, whether you’re at home on your couch or on the road.

For the TV viewer, all of the games will air live on Fox. Game 1 has a start time of 8:09 p.m. ET. The second game, also in Boston, is scheduled for Wednesday before the series heads to the West Coast on Friday.

But if you’re on the go and can’t make it home, you can watch the games via MLB.tv if you have a plan with a participating TV provider. And if you’re not with one from the list, you can buy the postseason package for $24.99.

Also, you can watch while you’re out and about via the Fox Sports Go! app, which is available via the iOS and Android stores, when you sign in through your TV provider.

The series will boast several stars of the diamond such as Dodgers standouts Clayton Kershaw (Under Armour) and Yasiel Puig (Nike), and Mookie Betts (Jordan Brand) and Chris Sale (Adidas) of the Red Sox.

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Under Armour. CREDIT: Alex Gallardo/AP/Shutterstock

Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox in Air Jordan 9 cleats. CREDIT: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

