How to Watch the 2018 Super Bowl

A line to see the Lombardi trophy at the NFL Experience ahead of Super Bowl LII. Rex Shutterstock

The Super Bowl is an event, something regardless of being a football fan or not, that you’re likely to watch (even if it’s only for the halftime show or the commercials). But if you don’t know where to find the big game on Sunday, Footwear News is here to help.

Viewers have several options to watch Super Bowl LII, where the New England Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in the Under Armour UA Highlight MC 2.0 Boa. Rex Shutterstock

For the TV viewing experience, the game will broadcast live on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET. Pre game coverage will start at 1 p.m. ET.

If you’re not able to sit on your couch with some wings and nachos to watch, you can enjoy the Super Bowl LII action via stream.nbcsports.com/nfl/super-bowl, which will also begin showing the game at 6:30 p.m. ET.

And if you’re forever attached to a mobile device, you can watch the game on the NFL Mobile and Yahoo Sports apps, which are available via both iOS and Android operating systems.

For the football fanatic, this matchup will look familiar. The Patriots and Eagles met 13 years ago for Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. During that game, New England defeated the Eagles 24-21. When the players hit the field, cleated looks fromNike and Reebok were the most prevalent.

Tom Brady in Nike scrambling for a loose ball in Super Bowl XXXIX. Rex Shutterstock

