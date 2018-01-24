How to Get Ronnie Fieg’s Sold-Out Kith x Timberland Boots

Kith x Timberland boots. Kith

Ronnie Fieg’s latest Timberland collaboration was a quick sellout, but there are still opportunities to pick up the styles before winter runs its course.

The collection is made up of three different models: a Timberland Shearling 6-Inch Premium Boot and two Timberland 10-Inch Super Boots.

The 6-Inch takes its inspiration from the New York Yankees, with a navy-colored nubuck and tumbled-leather upper accented by white at the collar. The cozy shearling-lined look features all of the elements you’ve come to expect from Timberland’s staple boot, including a gusseted tongue and metal hardware, and it’s also outfitted with a Vibram rubber outsole for improved durability and traction.

Meanwhile, the high-cut Super Boot — better known as the “40 Below” to many fans — adopts two color schemes in black nubuck and rust brown distressed vintage leather. Aside from their contrasting uppers, both Super Boots feature identical guts, with sherpa lining throughout the entire shoe. Like their Premium counterpart, both Super Boot styles feature Vibram soles.

The 6-Inch Boot and Super Boot retailed for $250 and $300, respectively, and are reselling with prices starting around $400 on eBay.

Kith x Timberland boot collection. Kith

Want more?

The Kith x Nike LeBron Lifestyle 15 Sneakers Can Be Worn Three Ways

The Best Look Yet at the Kith x Nike LeBron Collab Coming Out This Month

8 Reasons Ronnie Fieg Was Named as FN’s First Collaborator of the Year