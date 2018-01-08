How One E-commerce Giant Can Help You Get Motivated to Run

Zappos is committed to keeping people up and running. Mario Wagner.

Zappos is on the run today. The e-commerce powerhouse is kicking off the new year with a focus on fitness. The Las Vegas-based company is helping 100 customers reach their running goals in 2018 with the launch of a new running vertical and range of motivational programs.

With a mission to empower and encourage runners, Zappos Running is a destination for runners of all levels to find the right gear and get motivated. It will include shoes and active wear, as well as feature articles about running culture, tips from experts in the field and inspiring video content spotlighting stand-out athletes.

Zappos Running Initiative

The initiative includes The Run-On-One series, offering daily live motivational phone calls from Zappos’ customer service team for runners who sign up for the free 30-day program. According to Joe Grusman, senior director of marketing for Zappos, potential customers will be targeted beginning today through lead ads on Zappos’ Facebook page. These ads will allow Zappos to include a contact form that lets people show their interest in a product or service by filling out the form and then having businesses follow up. While he noted the program is currently limited to 100 participants, based on feedback and participation, Zappos could extend the program numbers to additional runners.

The program also includes the companion Zappos 30 Day Runlimited Guarantee, which offers customers who purchase running shoes between Jan. 8 and March 9, eligibility for a 30-day money back guarantee, is open to everyone.

According to Statista, an internet-base statistics company, running is one of the most popular and practiced sports worldwide. In the U.S. in 2016, more than 64 million people went jogging or running. About 24 percent of Americans stated that exercise was the primary reason for them to start running, while weight concerns and the decision to enter a race were also common reasons. Nearly 80 percent of American runners continue to run to stay healthy or in shape, while relieving stress and having fun are top reason as well why people continue to enjoy the activity.

