How to Get the Vogue x Air Jordan 1 Zip ‘AWOK’

Not just any brand gets the seal of approval from Anna Wintour. The famous editor-in-chief of Vogue and fashion living legend gets the last word in the industry. And with this new collaboration between the magazine and Jordan Brand, the sportswear company that has long been at the top of the sneaker game is now officially welcomed into the fashion community.

Unveiled two weeks ago by Jordan Brand, the Vogue collection’s first sneaker is ready to release today, the Air Jordan 1 High Zip “AWOK.” Do you want to get your hands on the limited-edition sneaker? Here’s everything you need to know.

Vogue x Air Jordan 1 High Zip "AWOK" in University Red. CREDIT: Nike

Complete with Wintour’s famous “AWOK” seal of approval — her sign-off on all Vogue projects that stands for “Anna Wintour OK” — the modified Air Jordan 1 High, designed specifically for the high-fashion-minded female sneakerhead, is available today in the colorways of “Sail” and “University Red.”

With each including a large hangtag that states that the design is officially “Edited by Vogue,” the tonal colorways are constructed in premium leather and suede trim, and a unique new design replaces the usual shoelaces with a zipper for a sleek and sophisticated look. Wintour’s “AWOK” sign-off is found underneath the translucent outsole.

Vogue x Air Jordan 1 High Zip "AWOK" in Sail. CREDIT: Nike

The Vogue x Air Jordan 1 releases today from Nike SNKRS via the smartphone app and online at 10 a.m. EDT in both colorways. Available exclusively in women’s sizing, each pair retails for $220. Quantities are expected to be extremely limited, so don’t hesitate for a second when the clock strikes 10 if you want a pair.