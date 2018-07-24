Virgil Abloh’s Next Off-White x Nike Sneaker Releases Friday. Here’s How to Get Them

Virgil Abloh is bringing back another round of Off-White x Nike collaboration frenzy on Friday, as the next edition of his Air Presto is set to launch at select retailers around the globe. Like every one of his sneakers with the Swoosh so far, supplies are very limited and demand is high.

Following the first edition of the Off White x Nike Air Presto that released within the already-legendary “The Ten” collection in 2017, the unique reinterpretation of the classic “t-shirt for your feet” sneaker is back in two new colorways this summer, one in all-black and one in white. The second round begins with the black version on July 27. If you want a shot at owning a pair of this weekend, here’s everything you need to know.

Because of the limited quantities and overwhelming demand, virtually every sneaker boutique around the globe that will have the shoe available will be releasing it via a raffle system.

Confirmed boutiques that will have the shoe available to USA customers via either in-store and/or online raffles include Sneakersnstuff, END, Footdistrict, BAIT, Bodega and Undefeated. New York City boutique Extra Butter will have a special Instagram raffle system.

The Off-White x Nike Air Presto will also be available directly from Nike via the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. EDT. If you don’t see your favorite retailer listed here, we recommend that you contact them for availability. Good luck to all those trying to grab a pair.