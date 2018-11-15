Houston Rockets Cuts Ties With Carmelo Anthony After 10 Games

Carmelo Anthony’s time with the Houston Rockets has come to an end.

According to an ESPN report, the Rockets said the team will part ways with 15-year NBA vet, who has played in just 10 games this season. The report stated Houston will not immediately waive Anthony, opting to let him look for somewhere else to suit up instead.

The baller spoke with FN on set of his cover shoot in October, two days before his regular season debut with Houston, and shared his excitement for joining the team.

“I love Houston, I love the city, I love the people, I love the vibe, I love the energy, I love the culture, I love the fact that I’m here,” Anthony told FN.

Anthony also explained how the attitude of the Rockets was different from the other places he’s played during his career.

“I’ve been on some good teams before, but this is the first time I felt like we really could win a championship. That changes a lot; it changes the mindset, it changes the way you prepare and focus plan,” Anthony said. “I’ve only been here a couple weeks and you can feel the energy, you can feel the vibe, and there’s a difference.”

He continued, “You’re not talking about playoffs anymore, you’re talking about one thing and that’s a championship. And that’s the only thing worth talking about.”

The Jordan Brand ambassador has also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder.

