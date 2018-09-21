Indian Runner Hima Das Inks Deal With Adidas

Hima Das is officially an Adidas athlete, she announced Tuesday.

The 18-year-old runner made history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at a world event when she came in first at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Finland. She added to her tally by bagging a gold and two silvers at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

“At Adidas we believe that ‘through sport, we have the power to change lives’ and Hima is a great example of this,” managing director of Adidas India Dave Thomas said at a press conference announcing the partnership. “We at Adidas also believe that as the leading sports brand in India it is important to encourage girls to take up sport and keep playing sport as they get older. Over the last couple of years, Hima and many other Indian women have emerged as torchbearers with their outstanding performances. ”

Das took to Twitter to share her excitement over the new partnership, sharing images from the announcement as well as a photo of a custom pair of running shoes with her name written on the side.

It's been a long but exciting day. Thrilled to have come on board the @adidas family. I'm #heretocreate. pic.twitter.com/SoCzXQTvz5 — Hima Das (@HimaDas8) September 18, 2018

While the monetary aspect of the contract was not revealed, it is a three-year endorsement deal for Das.

“I have always aspired to wear Adidas shoes. In fact, I have been wearing them for the last few years and was wearing them during the Youth Championships and the Asian Games. I feel extremely proud to join the Adidas family and be a part of a great group of global athletes,” she said in a statement.

