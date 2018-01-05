High School Senior Creates Custom Sneaker Gifts for Special-Needs Students

Custom shoes hand painted by Tanner Powell. Facebook/Parkersburg South High School

A high school student gave some of her peers a heartwarming Christmas gift, and it’s winning over parents and internet users alike.

According to posts on social media from the school and reports from local outlets, Tanner Powell, a senior at Parkersburg South High School in West Virginia, went out of her way to bring some holiday cheer to special-needs students at her school.

Powell had reportedly been working with autistic students during her time at the school and noticed that she would often receive compliments for her Converse and Vans sneakers.

That’s when she decided to poll the students to find out their favorite colors and interests with the idea of incorporating it all into custom kicks.

The result is several hand-painted pairs of shoes adorned with depictions of everything from “SpongeBob SquarePants” to video game consoles, all of which were gifted to students before the holiday break.

“His teacher explained to me that a girl named Tanner bought and painted shoes for every kid in his class and the other autism classroom,” Parkersburg South parent Allison Gibbs wrote on Facebook. “She took time to find out each of their shoe sizes and their favorite things! I don’t know this girl, but I wanted to say thank you for being so kind and generous!”

“I honestly cried because when I gave them the shoes,” Powell told The News Center. “they all smiled, and it was just very heartwarming.”

