Hello Kitty and Converse Have an Ultra-Cute Collaboration Releasing Next Week

When it comes to icons of cuteness, few can compete with Hello Kitty. The Japanese brand produced by parent company Sanrio is loved across the world by everyone from toddlers to grandparents, famous for its adorable Hello Kitty character that’s made it onto everything from her own animated cartoon series to toasters.

Sneakers are certainly no exception to the places the lovable character has appeared throughout the years, and now there’s an all-new set of footwear for fans to get excited about. Hello Kitty and Converse are teaming up this summer for an ultra-cute collection of the Chuck Taylor All Star and One Star.

Hello Kitty x Converse Chuck Taylor 70s CREDIT: Nike

The two timeless brands unite for the playful sneaker collection that features six styles. Each is just as cute as the next, but what will likely become the biggest hit of the collection is the pink suede Chuck Taylor Hi that features Hello Kitty on the heel with her hands perched on the midsole in a 3D treatment.

Hello Kitty x Converse Chuck Taylor Hi CREDIT: Nike

A second Chuck Taylor Hi has her accompanied by a few of her friends, while a low-top Chuck features a black canvas upper with Hello Kitty’s face in an all-over print.

Hello Kitty x Converse One Star CREDIT: Nike

The One Star is presented in three editions, one with Hello Kitty peeking through the shoe’s signature star logo, and the others in black and pink suede with her bow above the star and herself on the heels.

The sneakers will release alongside matching apparel and accessories from the two brands.

In unisex sizing for children and adults, the Hello Kitty x Converse collection releases Aug. 16 at Converse.com and select retailers.