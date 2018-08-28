Check Out Halsey’s New Air Jordan Tattoo

Halsey makes an appearance backstage at the Tom Ford show during Men's Fall/Winter 2018 NYFW.

Some people just really love their sneakers. And apparently Halsey is one of them.

Last night, the pop singer shared on her personal Instagram account a photo of her newest tattoo. The fresh addition is a Nike sneaker that bears resemblance to an Air Jordan 1 in a white, black and red colorway.

In the caption, the “Bad at Love” songstress wrote, “chi town / hybrid baby. as always, the lovely @curtmontgomerytattoos ♥️👟 absolute b***h that was. love it.”

Halsey’s tattoo was done by Toronto-based artist Curt Montgomery, who works out of Holy Noir Tattoos.

Since Halsey posted the image to her account roughly 15 hours ago, it has amassed more than 318,000 likes on the social media platform.

But the reviews on the new ink among her fans were mixed. User @house_angelus was clearly not a fan, writing, “after playboy the nike tattoo😂 a walking product placement😂.” However, user @mykalacampbell was on Halsey’s side, writing, “I got a new tattoo today too, inspired by you. It says heaven in hiding and it’s down my spine ❤️.”

Halsey is currently on a slight break on her world tour, which kicked off in April. She will resume shows on Sept. 22 with a stop in London.

