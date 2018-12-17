The ‘Green Lobster’ Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low Is Reselling for More Than $2,000

The highly buzzed-about “Purple Lobster” Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low officially dropped — and promptly sold out — but that wasn’t the only colorway of the coveted “Lobster” Dunk that fans were able to purchase at the special release in Shanghai, China, over the weekend.

According to @nikesbornothing on Instagram, fans at the event were treated to a surprise release of the never-before-seen “Green Lobster” Dunk Low. Similar to the purple pair, the model boasts an array of green shades on the upper of the low-top, a lobster bib design on the sock liner, a black midsole and neon green outsole. Also included with the kicks are a special box, three lacing options and two sets of rubber bands (similar to bands you use to secure the claws of a lobster).

According to the account, the “Green Lobster” is rumored to release this Friday, but that has yet to be confirmed by both Concepts and Nike SB. For now, the limited colorway is available on StockX at select sizes with an asking price of $2,000 and up. This exclusive colorway has already been spotted on Concepts’ creative director, Deon Point, and Travis Scott, who flaunted his pair in a now-deleted post on his Instagram Stories.

The long-standing relationship between Boston-based sneaker boutique Concepts and Nike dates back to 2008, when the original “Lobster” Dunk Low was introduced. Since then, the two have released a handful of collaborations including many special projects with both the skateboarding and basketball lines.

