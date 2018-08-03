Check Out the Gray John Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon Limited to Only 50 Pairs

If you thought the new collaborative sneaker from John Elliott and LeBron James, the Nike LeBron Icon, that releases tomorrow would be a hard item to pick up due to its limited quantities, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Shared yesterday was a look at a second edition of the clean design in gray, which will only be given to 50 friends and family of Elliott, James, and the brand.

The pair was shared by famed DJ and notorious sneaker connoisseur DJ Clark Kent, who was lucky to get his hands on one of the 50 special edition packages. According to his caption to the two-photo set on Instagram which includes a look at the clear plastic box as well as a detail of the gray colorway, the pair came from Elliott himself.

The collaboration between the menswear designer and the basketball superstar was just officially unveiled by Nike on Wednesday, and releases Saturday in the colorway available to the public, a striking translucent white upper with black stripes integrated into the upper. The clean look of the upper sits atop the full-length Air Max sole of one of James’ most celebrated signature models, the Nike LeBron 8.

Retail colorway of the John Elliott x Nike Lebron Icon. CREDIT: Nike

Along with the sneaker releasing on Saturday, an accompanying apparel collection will also be available, including a jacket, hoodie, pants and socks all featuring Elliott’s signature clean and functional style.