This New Socklike Shoe Technology Helps Keep Feet Dry and Comfortable

Don’t let a drizzle or even a downpour keep you from enjoying the outdoors any time of year.

As comfort continues to drive the footwear market, global materials producer W.L. Gore & Associates is introducing 3-D fit footwear, a new waterproof, breathable technology designed to contour to the shape of the foot like a sock.

With the ongoing popularity of footwear featuring knit, mesh and elastic uppers, the technology will enable manufacturers to integrate the innovative elastic insert into a range of lighter-weight athletic and lifestyle shoes.

So far, shoes featuring the technology are being manufactured and marketed by Gore’s brand partners, with styles that include the Adidas Terrex, Salomon’s custom ME:sh shoe, and Under Armour’s second-generation HOVR Phantom shoe. Select brands will debut the technology at retail in early 2019.

“With Gore-Tex 3-D-fit footwear, consumers get a shoe that more effectively contours to the shape of their foot, and manufacturers get a technology that is easy to integrate into existing footwear designs,” said Silke Kemmerling, product specialist for the the company’s fabrics division.

One of the key advantages of the system, is the ability for outdoor enthusiasts to wear knit and mesh upper shoes in a range of weather conditions, particularly in the warm weather when these lightweight styles are popular.

