NBA Star Gordon Hayward Signs With Anta, Announces Release of His ‘GH’ Signature Sneaker

Gordon HaywardGolden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, Salt Lake City, USA - 06 May 2017Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward warms-up before the NBA Western Conference semifinal game three against the Golden Sate Warriors at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 06 May 2017.
Gordon Hayward with Utah Jazz in 2017.
Ahead of the 2018-19 NBA season, Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward has officially announced signing with the Chinese athletic apparel company Anta on social media.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula on Twitter, the lucrative 4-year deal will also include a signature sneaker along with accompanying apparel, which will be marketed throughout Asia, and the U.S. strategy has not been disclosed. Hayward himself has already taken to Instagram to preview one of his player exclusive makeups of Klay Thompson’s KT4 Low that he will be rocking this season featuring a white-based colorway with hits of green sprinkled throughout the shoe. Subtle details include Hayward’s jersey number embossed on the heel with the “GH” stamped on the tongue.

Anta is a China-based sportswear brand founded in the early ’90s and currently has more than 9,000 stores throughout Asia.  The brand has a few NBA champions under its belt including Thompson and Rajon Rondo. Hayward has been a Nike-endorsed athlete for most of his NBA career including his time as a member of the Utah Jazz before signing with the Boston Celtics during last year’s free agency.

All eyes will be on Hayward this season as he makes his way back onto the NBA hardwood after suffering a gruesome ankle injury just 5 minutes into his debut with his Celtics team last year. Tune in to the 2018-19 NBA Tip-Off tonight when Hayward’s team goes up against their division rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers.

