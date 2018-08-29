This 24-Karat Gold Nike LeBron 15 Custom Is Worth More Than $100,000

If you thought sneaker prices were getting crazy, wait until you see these. Worth more than most sneakerheads’ entire closet of kicks combined, this gold-plated and diamond-encrusted edition of the Nike LeBron 15 is worth more than $100,000.

So why does a sneaker this extravagant even exist? It’s a special creation by famed sneaker builder and customizer Dominic Chambrone, better known as The Shoe Surgeon, who teamed up with Nike on the golden sneakers to celebrate LeBron James reaching the 30,000-point milestone last season. James became the youngest NBA player ever, and only the seventh in league history, to reach the impressive point total.

The stunning custom job by Chambrone features a total reconstruction of the sneaker, built with crocodile skin dipped in 24-karat gold. Each medial side has added zippers at the ankle with 18-karat zipper pull tabs, while the heel counters and lace tips are also solid gold. Adding even more luxury, the lace tips also include diamonds and read “World” and “Champions” on opposite tips.

Also included with the amazing sneakers to celebrate James’ milestone was a custom 18-karat gold pendant with 238 diamonds, featuring his lion head logo on one side and “30K” on the other.

The special LeBron 15 is a one-of-one production commissioned by Nike only for the basketball superstar. If you want a pair, the only way will be to get your dough together and hire The Shoe Surgeon yourself.