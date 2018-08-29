Kanye West Teases Glow-in-the-Dark Yeezy Boost 350 V2s on Twitter

Every time a new Kanye West-designed Yeezy gets revealed, the sneaker world goes nuts. So it’s a safe bet that the attention of sneakerheads will be solely focused on what he just posted to Twitter.

The creative just revealed a pair of glow-in-the-dark Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles, monochromatic looks boasting highlighter-esque green and orange hues.

“Can’t wait for these glow in the dark 350s 🙈🙈🙈🌪🌪🌪,” West wrote on the Twitter post with the accompanying photo of lateral views of the sneakers.

Can't wait for these glow in the dark 350s 🙈🙈🙈🌪🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/xoko1QaGI8 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018

While the rapper-producer posted an image and teased the possibility of these two sneakers releasing, he refrained from posting a release date or price point.

But this isn’t the only noise West made on the social media platform today. This afternoon, he explained through a photo why he wore what many fans called ill-fitting slippers with wife Kim Kardashian to the wedding of fellow rap star 2 Chainz. He said he wears the style the “Japanese way.”

One photo depicting a caricature of a traditional Japanese shoe illustrates that “the straps should be snug but not too tight between the two toes,” with the heel needing to “extend 1-2 cm off the back of the wooden sole.” Another simply shows a foot on a slide, indicating the appropriate measurement between heel and the back of the shoe with red lines and a two-way arrow.

The Japanese way pic.twitter.com/n1TUsVOJkA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018

Offering a lesson in style, West argues that the wearer’s heel should fall slightly off the shoe, à la Japanese zōri.

Whether it’s a trick to prevent blisters or a hack that helps with overall balance, one thing’s for sure: West’s fashion sense has earned enough publicity for the shoe, which is now sold out on Yeezy Supply.