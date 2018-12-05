This Glow-in-the-Dark Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Has a Rumored Release Date

Rumors about Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line have been making the rounds on social media as of late, thanks to Yeezy leaker group @theyeezymafia on Twitter. The latest news: a brand-new glow-in-the-dark style of the popular Yeezy 350 V2.

An unofficial look was provided by West himself in August on Twitter with a now-deleted Tweet showcasing two pairs of the low-top lifestyle runner in tonal orange and neon yellow makeups, along with the caption: “Can’t wait for these glow in the dark 350s.” According to both Ye and Yeezy Mafia, the entirety of the sneakers will boast a never-seen-before glow-in-the-dark design, which is rumored to be released sometime in spring 2019.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 GID

GLOW

SPRING 2019

$250 pic.twitter.com/DArU6bQr3T — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) December 4, 2018

The “Glow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will feature a hiked price of $250, replacing the previous retail price of $220. This is most likely due to the higher production cost in making the Primeknit upper glow. Similar to the previously leaked “Static Reflective” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, of which only 5,000 pairs will be made, expect the upcoming “Glow” 350s to be released in limited quantities.

In other Adidas Yeezy related news, more Adidas Yeezy styles are dropping this month with the debut of the V2 Yeezy Boost 700 in the “Static” colorway. It lands in retailers on Dec. 29.

