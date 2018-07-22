British Open: Nike Athlete Francesco Molinari Wins Italy’s First Major Golf Title

Finishing at 8-under, Italian golfer Francesco Molinari won the British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

This marks the first major victory for Molinari, who fended off competition from big names such as Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy to become the first Italian to win a major.

The 35-year-old was paired with fellow Nike athlete Woods, and broke out of a five-way tie for the lead on the 14th hole, tapping in for a birdie.

Francesco Molinari after completing the 18th hole. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Despite pulling off one of his best performances in the past decade on Saturday, Woods ultimately came up short. Although he found himself in the lead early in the final round, he ended with an even-par 70 — settling into 6th place as he failed to net his 15th major victory.

Spieth looked to repeat last year’s British Open win, but the star found himself unable to keep up. The Under Armour-sponsored athlete fell behind early and was unable to make a late run. He finished at 9th place.

Behind Molinari, there was a four-way tie for second place, among McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele.

Despite ending up in second, it was an impressive run for the 24-year-old Schauffele. The Adidas athlete was last year’s Rookie of the Year on the tour and made a statement today, finishing just behind Molinari.

