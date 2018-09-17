Here’s How to Buy Footpatrol’s Adidas 4D Sneaker

Adidas has announced the third installment of the Consortium 4D project, a collaboration with European sneaker boutique .

According to a statement from Footpatrol, this high-tech model draws inspiration from the theory of color harmony. An olive green hue covers the Primeknit upper with Three Stripe branding printed on both the lateral and medial sides in white and black, respectively. And the retailer’s Gasmark logo is present on both the tongue tag and on the heel.

“Using the color wheel as a guide during the design process, we selected an array of tertiary and secondary shades of green that blends harmoniously in a knit construction,” Footpatrol said in the statement.

Footpatrol x Adidas Consortium 4D CREDIT: Footpatrol

Footpatrol x Adidas Consortium 4D tongue. CREDIT: Footpatrol

Most of the focus for this model will come from the midsole, which is constructed from light and oxygen, thanks to Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology. This process was introduced in January’s launch of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D model. The silhouette is finished off with a reinforced Continental rubber outsole.

Footpatrol x Adidas Consortium 4D midsole. CREDIT: Footpatrol

The Footpatrol x Adidas Consortium 4D will release in-store at Footpatrol Paris, with an online release at Footpatrol.com on Sept. 21. Sizes range from UK6.5 – UK10.5 (half sizes only) and are priced at 400 pounds (roughly $525).

