The Florida Gators Are Counting Down the Days Until the Football Season Starts With Exclusive Air Jordans

In July we reported on the University of Nebraska unveiling an entire collection of Air Jordan player exclusives for their football team, with the iconic sneaker decked out in their team colors to celebrate their new partnership with Jordan Brand. Looking to not be outdone by their fellow Jordan-sponsored school, the Florida Gators have a collection of their own to show off.

With perhaps the greatest countdown any sneakerhead could ever hope to see, Florida’s equipment team for the football program have been marking the last 30 days leading up to the season by showing off each of their Air Jordan exclusives from 1 to 30, beginning with the Air Jordan 30 on Aug. 2.

Each tweet shows a full 360-degree rotation of the sneakers, each constructed in an exclusive white, orange and blue colorway to match the Gators’ uniforms.

No Air Jordan model has been left out of the collection, with even less favorable designs like the Air Jordan 2010 appearing in a special colorway.

The collection really started heating up around Aug. 19, when the Air Jordan 13 in a white leather upper with orange suede detailing was shared.

What many Jordan fans may consider the best of the set is the beloved Air Jordan 11, featuring a white upper with its patent leather mudguard in orange.

The Gators are currently down to 8 days until the season begins, but they haven’t yet shared their Air Jordan 8. The Air Jordan 9 is the latest sneaker to be posted.

To see the rest of the special edition sneakers for the Gators, you can visit the @GatorsEquipment Twitter page. Unfortunately for Air Jordan and Florida fans, there has been no plan announced to release any of the shoes at retail.