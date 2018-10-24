Fila Signs Retired NBA Great Grant Hill to a Lifetime Deal

Grant Hill was Fila’s biggest and brightest pro star basketball player in the ’90s. And today, the brand announced it has signed the former NBA great to a lifetime deal.

“Fila is proud to have been a part of Grant’s history, partnering with him when he was drafted into the league,” Jon Epstein, president of Fila North America, said in a statement. “Grant was a tough yet graceful competitor. He possesses a strong work ethic and has demonstrated resilience and perseverance. Grant truly embodies the spirit of Fila, a brand that is synonymous with game changers in sport and beyond. We look forward to Grant being an integral part of our move-forward strategy in basketball.”

Hill, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September, wore several signature shoes from the brand throughout his career, including the fan-favorite Grant Hill 2 style in 1996.

And in 1997, the baller signed a reported seven-year, $80 million contract with the company, an astounding deal for the era.

“Fila was there for my first professional steps on the court,” Hill said in a statement. “We have now come full circle, and I am thrilled to be a part of the family once again. I’m grateful for the brand’s continued loyalty and support as we begin this new chapter together.”

The brand confirmed that with the new deal, Hill will represent Fila at ComplexCon in November and assist in the launch of products to celebrate the partnership.

Grant Hill in the Fila Grant Hill 2 in 1996. CREDIT: AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Want more?

Fila’s Logo Is All Over These Must-Have Sneakers — and They Start at $60

Fila Disrupted Milan Fashion Week With These Sexy Sandals — Plus Other Sporty Surprises

Is Baltimore the New Portland? Fila Doubles Footprint on Under Armour’s Home Turf