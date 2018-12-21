Fila Transforms Its Popular Disruptor Sneaker Into a Winter Boot

FN’s 2018 Shoe of the Year is getting a wintry update.

The Fila Disruptor 2 — a shoe that gained widespread traction this year amid the dad shoe craze — is now available for purchase in shearling.

The new take on the shoe is available in beige, black and green. The shoes maintain the original’s look — including the instantly recognizable sawtooth bottom — but now feature a cuffable shaft done up in shearling. The boots feature logo detailing throughout, including a large logo at the tongue.

The beige Fila Disruptor in shearling. CREDIT: Fila

Fila designed the boots with both men and women in mind, and they retail for slightly more than the sneakers, coming in at $100.

The shoe is available at select retailers and will be coming to Fila.com soon.

The black Fila Disruptor in shearling. CREDIT: Fila

Fila’s Disruptor 2 became a major hit this year as a part of both the “ugly” sneaker and ’90s runner fads, and speaking at the annual FN Achievement Awards this year, North American president Jon Epstein explained the buzz that developed around the product.

“The brand is becoming very relevant on the performance side, yet we’re creating products that also show our real sense of style,” Epstein said. “The company has been at the forefront of innovation, and the Disruptor itself was one of the shoes.”

Over the course of the past year, the shoe has earned a strong following that includes celebrities like model Emily Ratajkowski, actress Dakota Fanning and singer Alessia Cara, as well as a fair share of social media influencers. Thus the shearling version of them is certain to make waves.

