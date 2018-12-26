The Next Fear of God x Nike Collab Drops Tomorrow

After a highly successful launch of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 basketball sneaker this month, men’s contemporary and streetwear brand Fear of God, led by founder and creative director Jerry Lorenzo, is back with yet another sneaker collaboration that’s set to release tomorrow.

The fashion mogul has dug into the Nike running archives to drop a two-pack surrounding the classic Air Skylon II model. Lorenzo refreshes the ’90s original with a modern twist featuring a combination of mesh and suede upper on the low-top runner and an updated toggle lacing system.

The Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II in black. CREDIT: Nike

The Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II in black. CREDIT: Nike

The first pair is dressed in a classic Fear of God color palette with a black-based colorway while the other comes in a white iteration. Additional details include the iconic “Air Skylon II” script on the heel replaced by Lorenzo’s “Fear of God” logo.

The Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II in white. CREDIT: Nike

The Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II in white. CREDIT: Nike

The Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II is set to release tomorrow on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $150 each. In other related news, Lorenzo also took to Instagram to hint at future projects with the brand including a brand new colorway of the Air Skylon II with the caption reading, “All bone coming 2019.”

Want more?

See the 3 Rumored Colorways of the Upcoming Nike Air Fear of God 1 Sneaker for 2019

Jerry Lorenzo’s Nike Air Fear of God 1s Is Being Raffled Off for Charity

Where to Shop the Fear of God Essentials x Converse Chuck Taylor