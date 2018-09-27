Fat Joe Licks the Bottom of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 3s

Fat Joe is still licking sneakers.

The rap legend hailing from the Bronx, N.Y. — and renowned sneaker collector — became known for licking the bottom of sneakers after doing so on an episode of MTV Cribs in 2004. And when friend and music mogul DJ Khaled presented him with two pairs of Air Jordan 3s yesterday, he did his go-to move.

Khaled handed Fat Joe his own pairs of a two-shoe collaboration, consisting of the “Father of Asahd” and “Another One” iterations of the Air Jordan 3. The kicks, which sneaker fanatics are sure to want a pair of, are not yet slated to release to the public.

On a video shared via DJ Khaled’s personal Twitter account, Fat Joe yelled “classico” after licking the sole of the “Father of Asahd” shoe, grabbed the “Another One” look, and licked the bottom of that one as well.

Check out the clip below.

And now a word form @fatjoe when joe crack does this a sneaker.. there’s nothing we can do about it.. 🔥🔥@wethebestmusic @jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/JbXMUSPNXo — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) September 26, 2018

The “Father of Asahd” look is executed with blue suede and a gray outsole, and the “Another One” iteration features a blue leather upper and a semitranslucent blue outsole.

Want more?

Jordan Brand Made DJ Khaled Two Exclusive Pairs of the Air Jordan 3

Jordan Uses Nike’s Latest Air Tech on Its Upcoming Proto-Max 720 Sneaker

Sneaker Nerds Will Love the New Air Jordan 33 Built With a Progressive Lace Technology