This Sneaker Shop Pulls a Willy Wonka Move, Hides a Golden Ticket for One Lucky Shopper

New York City-based sneaker boutique Extra Butter is taking a page out of Willy Wonka’s book. The retailer has teamed up with Swedish candy company Bon Bon NYC to create specially marked chocolate bars, with only one that features a special golden ticket called the “EB Gold Pass.”

As sweet as the chocolate will be, the lucky winner of the gold pass will have guaranteed access to reserve a spot at events and be able to purchase limited sneaker releases at its retail price between January to May 2019. Terms and conditions do apply — the EB Gold Pass is non-transferable and the winner will only be able to purchase one pair of kicks per release in his or her designated size.

The previous winner, Maxime, was able to scoop up limited-edition styles with her gold pass, including the “All Hallows Eve” Off-White Nike Blazer Mid, the Off-White Nike Air Presto in black, Yeezy 500 and many more.

According to the retailer, the Extra Butter x BonBonNYC chocolate bars have yet to be released, but they will be making their way onto shelves in the coming weeks. The store is located at 125 Orchard Street in New York’s Lower East Side.

