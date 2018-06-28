Ewing Athletics Is Releasing Another Big Pun Tribute Sneaker

The second Ewing Athletics sneaker for the late rapper Big Pun.

After releasing sneakers inspired by the classic album “Capital Punishment,” heritage hoops label Ewing Athletics has teamed with the late rap star Big Pun’s family once again for another pair of limited-edition kicks.

Arriving Saturday is the Ewing 33Hi executed in a colorway based on the Puerto Rican flag, using royal blue, red and white hues, as a nod to the rapper’s heritage. The shoe also boasts the flag on the heel.

The shoe is primarily blue with a blue midsole with red and white speckles, a white outsole and red collar lining. Its predominately red tongue boasts both Big Pun and Ewing Athletics branding in red, white and blue.

Big Pun x Ewing Athletics 33Hi. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

The heels of the second Big Pun x Ewing Athletics 33Hi collab. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

The sneaker will be sold at a release event at BX Sports, located in the Soundview section of the Bronx, N.Y., which is where the rapper, born Christopher Rios, grew up. The event, which will also include live music and food, starts at 1 p.m. ET. Aside from the BX Sports event, the shoes will be sold online via Ewingathletics.com in limited quantities.

The kicks will be available in sizes 5-16 and retail for $140.

Another look at the second Big Pun x Ewing Athletics 33Hi collaboration. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

