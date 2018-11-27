NBA Stars and ESPN Auction Off Sneakers in Vow to Beat Cancer

ESPN’s annual fundraising week for cancer research is back, and this year the media company is auctioning sneakers from NBA and WNBA players, coaches and basketball commentators to entice people to donate.

“Kicks to Beat Cancer” is one of three new initiatives for V Week for Cancer Research, which raises money for the V Foundation across all of its platforms and is now in its 12th year. According to ESPN, sneakers from the personal collections of pros will be signed and auctioned off for the charity.

An image of late basketball coach Jim Valvano during the 2012 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: John Shearer/Shutterstock

Retired stars participating include Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce, Scottie Pippen, Tracy McGrady and Jalen Rose. Current NBA and WNBA ballers who donated sneakers include DeMarcus Cousins, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Boban Marjanovic, Candace Parker, Chris Paul and PJ Tucker.

Also, legendary college basketball coaches Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski donated shoes for the cause, and ESPN’s NBA host Michelle Beadle added hers to the mix.

Bidding is live now via Ebay.com/espn and will end on Dec. 6.

“The 2018 V Week is set up to be our best yet as we impose some serious style into our fundraising efforts — celebrating the legendary panache of the 2016 V Perseverance Award winner Craig Sager and giving sports fans access to some very impressive shoes from the top stars in basketball,” Kevin Martinez, VP of ESPN corporate citizenship, said in a statement. “We’re excited to once again use ESPN’s reach and resources to bring ever-important funds and awareness for cancer research.”

Last year, ESPN said it raised a record $4.5 million during V Week for cancer research and related programs, bringing the 11-year total to more than $22.2 million.

