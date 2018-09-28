Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played football on a NFL team since 2016, is synonymous with kneeling as a form of protest. But he wasn’t alone — Eric Reid was the first player to join the quarterback, and like his former teammate, was without a job in the league. Until now.

According to an ESPN report, with the season underway, Reid has signed with the Carolina Panthers. After the San Francisco 49ers chose not to re-sign him, the safety hasn’t played a down in the NFL this season, which is now in Week 4.

Eric Reid (L) kneeling next to Colin Kaepernick in 2016. CREDIT: Mike McCarn/AP/Shutterstock

When news broke of his signing late yesterday, Kaepernick took to social media to congratulate his former San Francisco teammate.

“Congrats 2 my brother @e_reid35, all pro safety who should have been signed the 1st day of free agency, who has signed a football contract,” wrote Kaepernick via Twitter. “He was the 1ST person 2 kneel alongside me. Eric is a social justice warrior, continues to support his family. and communities in need.”

A NFL.com report stated the deal is for one year and worth $1 million.

Reid, 26, was a first-round draft pick in 2013, and made the Pro Bowl in his first season in the league.

When Reid last hit the field, he laced up Under Armour cleats.

Colin Kaepernick (L) sitting with Eric Reid during the U.S. Open. CREDIT: Adam Hunger/AP/Shutterstock

This month, Nike made a bold and controversial move by including Kaepernick in its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, which also featured athletes backed by the Swoosh such as NBA star LeBron James and tennis icon Serena Williams.

