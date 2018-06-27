Hundreds of Rare Sneakers Are on Ebay Today

For sneaker fanatics in search of rare kicks they may have missed out on when they came out, eBay is here to help. Today, the online marketplace — with the help of Stadium Goods — released hundreds of coveted pairs as part of its first-ever “community sneaker drop.”

Available online today are more than 200 pairs of sneakers curated by Stadium Goods, the global eBay community and others.

Included in the mix are sought-after pairs such as the Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo, Virgil Abloh x Nike Air VaporMax from “The Ten,” Air Jordan 11 “Jeter,” Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700, Nike Dunk Hi “Wu-Tang” and more.

The sneakers can be found via eBay.com/SneakerDrop.

In addition to the rare kicks, eBay is auctioning off five pairs of Nike Air Force 1s customized by artist Joshua Vides, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the anti LGBT discrimination organization GLAAD. People can bid on the sneakers on their own landing page until July 3.

Nike Air Force 1 customized by Joshua Vides. CREDIT: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

FN first reported on eBay’s new initiative in June and the rationale behind its rollout.

“Sneakerheads relentlessly chase new additions to their collections, especially with the releases slated for June,” Renee Paradise, senior direction of fashion, said in a statement. “We wanted to offer a new way to bring together the best selection of rare pairs and trending collabs in one destination for our community of sneaker fans to create the ultimate ‘drop’ that only eBay could deliver.”

Although no details were available, Marian Han, senior manager of footwear for eBay fashion and head curator for buyer experience at eBay Kimberly Oliver confirmed there are plans to do more community drops such as this before year’s end.

