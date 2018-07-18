Dwyane Wade Signs Lifetime Deal With Chinese Footwear Brand Li-Ning

Looks like third time’s the charm for Dwyane Wade.

The NBA shooting guard first signed to Converse in 2004 and then became the face of Jordan Brand in 2009. Now, he’s earned a starring role in Chinese apparel and footwear company Li-Ning’s business, inking a lifetime contract with the brand he’s represented for nearly six years.

The deal, which he finalized in Beijing with the company’s CEO and namesake, coincided with the release of the pro athlete’s “Way of Wade 7” — the seventh iteration of his signature sneaker with the brand. The new shoe features a black mesh heel collar over a patent white leather upper, with a translucent outsole and the Way of Wade seal affixed above the toe box.

(Details of the contract and a release date for the kicks were not revealed at the event.)

#SmileBi*** 👟7️⃣s! A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jul 18, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

Whether the 36-year-old will debut the latest version of his shoe on the court remains to be seen. Wade has yet to decide on his return to the NBA for a 16th season after finishing last season with the Miami Heat.

Want more?

Dwyane Wade Delivers Breathtaking Moment On Court With a Florida Shooting Victim’s Name on His Shoes

NBA Star Dwyane Wade Now Has His Own Signature Sock Sneaker