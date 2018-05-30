Pusha T vs. Drake: Who Has the Better Collaborations?

With the release of rap star Pusha T’s latest song aimed at Drake, “The Story of Adidon,” the G.O.O.D. Music emcee hit the Canadian rapper-singer with a devastating shot. From a collaboration perspective, who has the upper hand?

Although it’s unclear what might come between Drake and Adidas, his possible new brand partner, his looks with Jordan Brand are hard to top. Specifically, the OVO iterations of iconic styles including the Air Jordan 8, the Air Jordan 10 and the Air Jordan 12, were in high demand — even with people who dislike Drake — when they dropped.

The OVO x Air Jordan 12 in white. CREDIT: Nike

OVO x Clarks Wallabe "Made in Italy" Collection CREDIT: OVO

Drake’s collabs outside of Jordan Brand were also sought after. The “God’s Plan” rapper has also done notable work with brands such as Clarks and Timberland.

But Pusha T doesn’t have the wide body of footwear collaborations that Drake does. What he can take credit for is helping Adidas Originals with the resurgence of its classic EQT silhouette.

King Push, whose “Daytona” album dropped last week, has produced four iterations of the sneaker with the brand, most recently delivering the brown and white Bodega Babies version (aka Brown Paper Bag).

Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra King Push “Bodega Babies" CREDIT: Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals King Push EQT "Grayscale." CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Originals.

Regardless of which artist you’re a fan of and who you want to win the ongoing battle, it’s safe to say both Pusha T and Drake have made significant contributions to sneaker culture.

