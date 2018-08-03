Did Drake Diss Adidas on Travis Scott’s New Album?

Apparently, rap star Drake favors Nike instead of Adidas.

On “Sicko Mode,” a song of Travis Scott’s latest “Astroworld” album, the Canadian rapper — and longtime Jordan Brand ambassador — appeared to take a shot at the Three Stripes. On the track, Drake rapped, “Checks over stripes, that’s what I like,” implying that he’s down with the Swoosh.

This apparent Adidas diss comes after speculation that he would join the brand. News of Drake joining the Germany-based athletic giant was the topic of an attack by Pusha T, specifically on “The Story of Adidon,” where the G.O.O.D. Music artist stated “Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run. That’s real,” hinting that Drake’s possible line with Adidas would be named after his son that, until then, the world was not aware he had.

Drake walking around London in April in the Adidas Deerupt. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Also this week, Drake showcased a Nike x OVO basketball jersey on his Instagram page, confusing fans that thought an Adidas collab was on the way. And in the video for his “In My Feelings” single — which hit YouTube yesterday — Drake was wearing a clean pair of Air Jordans.

“Astroworld” is the latest album from Scott — a Nike ambassador, which released today. The 17-track project is available via Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.

