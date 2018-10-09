Adidas Announces Its Second Installment of the Dragon Ball Z Collection

The highly-anticipated release of the Adidas Originals’ “Dragon Ball Z” multi-sneaker collection kicked off last month with the brand’s ZX 500 RM and Yung 1 sneakers inspired by the epic battle between protagonist Son Goku and his foe Frieza. For its latest installment, the Three Stripes will recognize another iconic showdown between characters Gohan and Cell.

Gohan is reimagined in sneaker form using the Deerupt model as the base, which is in reference to his distinctive battle suit in the series. This pair features a tonal purple color scheme with reflective flash graphics on the base material beneath the kick’s web mesh overlay that pays homage to Gohan’s transformation into Super Saiyan 2 form.

The Dragon Ball Z x Adidas “Gohan” Deerupt. CREDIT: Adidas

The Prophere silhouette is used to represent the antagonist Cell, dressed in an eye-catching green hue with contrasting purple accents throughout the Primeknit design on the upper. Additional details include a Dragon Ball printed under the heel patch and the collaborative Adidas x Dragon Ball Z logos found on the sock liner.

The Dragon Ball Z x Adidas “Cell” Prophere. CREDIT: Adidas

Both pairs will release on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers on Oct. 27. Just like its predecessor, the shoes include signature packaging that once combined with the other boxes in the 7-sneaker collection will formulate into a custom illustration.

