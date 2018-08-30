Tattoo Artist Dr. Woo Created Converse Chuck Taylors That Reveal Another Color Over Time

With a sneaker release that definitely encourages the buyer to wear their pair and not just keep them in the box in your closet, famed tattoo artist Brian Woo — better known as Dr. Woo — has collaborated with Converse on a special edition of the Chuck Taylor 70s Hi.

One of the most in-demand tattooers in the world now has a set of sneakers that will soon be sought out across the globe, with this special “Wear to Reveal” collection for adults, as well as two vibrant printed editions for kids.

Dr. Woo x Converse Chuck Taylor 70s collection. CREDIT: Nike

The centerpiece of the collaboration is the Chuck Taylor 70s Hi, which features a unique double-layered canvas construction. Available in two color options, the top layer of distressed canvas comes in either black or white, and as you wear them down over time (or accelerate the process by ripping or cutting them) they reveal Sunset Gold or Absinthe Green, respectively, underneath. The concept is inspired by Dr. Woo’s love for vintage items and wearing his favored pieces of clothing and footwear until they reach a perfect patina.

Dr. Woo x Converse Chuck Taylor 70s in black. CREDIT: Nike

Dr. Woo x Converse Chuck Taylor 70s in white. CREDIT: Nike

Additional details of the Chuck include translucent rubber for the toe bumpers and outsole, Woo’s signature eye motif on the left toebox and optional two-toned rope laces.

In youth sizing, the collaboration features two Chuck Taylor 70s Hi colorways with classic Converse prints redrawn by Woo, including tiger stripe and flower motifs. The children’s sneakers do not feature the tear-away construction.

Dr. Woo x Converse GORE-TEX coaches jacket. CREDIT: Nike

The collection is complemented by a premium wind- and waterproof 3-layer GORE-TEX coaches jacket with embroidery and heat-transferred original art by Woo.

The Dr. Woo x Converse Chuck Taylor 70s “Wear to Reveal” collection releases Sep. 6 at Converse.com and select retailers.